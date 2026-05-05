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22 out of 35 TMC ministers lost in the Bengal polls

Tue, 05 May 2026
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15:31
The end of an era
The end of an era
The TMC government's massive defeat in West Bengal shows "deep anti-incumbency and unpopularity" as out of 35 ministers who contested the assembly elections, 22 have been defeated, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her constituency.

A staggering 63 per cent of the cabinet ministers could not win their seats and it was a direct rejection of the leadership that governed the key eastern state, sources said on Tuesday, analysing the election results.

"What makes this even more significant is the profile of those who lost. The electorate rejected ministers handling critical portfolios, such as women and child development, industry, housing, power, education, transport and backward classes. This is a sweeping, structural rejection of TMC's governance model by the people of West Bengal," a source said.

Those TMC ministers who lost the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections are: Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur; Aroop Biswas (Housing, Power) from Tollygunge; Bratya Basu (Higher Education, School Education) from Dum Dum; Chandrima Bhattacharya (Environment, Finance, Programme Monitoring) from Dum Dum Uttar; Shashi Panja (Industry, Commerce & Enterprises; Women & Child Development and Social Welfare) from Shyampukur; Sujit Bose (Fire and Emergency Services) from Bidhannagar; Indranil Sen (Technical Education, Training & Skill Development; Tourism) from Chandannagar.

Others who lost are: Becharam Manna (Agricultural Marketing) from Singur; Swapan Debnath (Animal Resources Development) from Purbasthali Dakshin; Bulu Chik Baraik (Backward Classes Welfare, Tribal Development) from Mal; Pradip K Mazumdar (Co-operation, Panchayats & Rural Development) from Durgapur Purba; Birbaha Hansda (Forests, Self Help Group & Self Employment) from Binpur; Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Irrigation & Waterways, Water Resources Investigation & Development) from Sabang; Moloy Ghatak (Labour) from Asansol Uttar; Siddiqullah Choudhury (Mass Education Extension and Library Services) from Monteswar.

Udayan Guha (North Bengal Development) from Dinhata; Sandhyarani Tudu (Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs) from Manbazar; Bankim Chandra Hazra (Sundarban Affairs) from Sagar; Ujjal Biswas (Science & Technology and Bio-Technology) from Krishnanagar Dakshin; Snehasis Chakraborty (Transport) from Jangipara; Srikant Mahato MoS (Consumer Affairs) from Salboni and Satyajit Barman MoS (School Education) from Hemtabad also lost the poll.

TMC's minister for Industry Commerce and Enterprises Sashi Panja lost the Shyampukur constituency, to BJP's Purnima Chakraborty by over 14,600 votes.

Former TMC minister Nirmal Majhi lost Goghat seat to BJP's Prasanta Digar by a huge margin of over 49,500 votes.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha lost the Dinhata seat by more than 17,400 votes against BJP's Ajay Ray. -- PTI

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