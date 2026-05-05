Gave my life to people, but now I'm a free bird: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee's press conference: "We did not fight BJP, we fought EC which worked for the saffron party: Mamata Banerjee at press conference in Kolkata. Sonia ji, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren rang me up.
"All the allies of INDIA Alliance told me that they are totally and absolutely with me. I think our solidarity will be united and strong for the next days. Akhilesh requested me if he can come today itself but I told him to come tomorrow. So, he will come tomorrow. One by one everyone will come. My target is very clear.
"I will strengthen the INDIA team, just like a small person. I don't have any chair now, so I am a commoner. So, you cannot tell me that I am using your chair. I am now a free bird. I gave my entire life in service to the people, even in these 15 years I have not withdrawn one paisa of pension. I am not taking one paisa of salary also. But now, I am a free bird. So, I have to do some work, that I will manage to do."