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Shah to be observer for legislative party leader polls in WB

Tue, 05 May 2026
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The BJP on Tuesday named Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the party's central observer for election of its legislative party leader in West Bengal.

The party also appointed Union minister JP Nadda as its central observer for election of the legislative party leader in Assam.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was made co-observer for election of BJP's legislative party leader in Assam, according to a notification issued by the party.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was appointed as co-observer for election of the BJP's legislative party leader in West Bengal, according to the notification.

The BJP ousted Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal and captured power for the third time in a row in Assam in results of assembly polls declared on Monday.PTI

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