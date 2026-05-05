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They kicked me in polling station, CCTV was off: Mamata

Tue, 05 May 2026
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Outgoing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "After first round of counting, they started saying that BJP is getting 195-200. You didn't wait for the final result. You didn't even wait for 5-6 rounds. After that campaign with the press media, BJP went inside the polling station and they started beating the people, counting agents. 

"When I came to know that all counting agents are withdrawn, I was leading by about 30,000 and about 5 rounds were left. We should have got more than 32,000. Then the BJP candidate went inside along with 200 CRPF personnel and 200 outside goons, then they beat up our people. Even women were not spared and they snatched away all forms. 

"When I came to know, I went there. They stopped my car but I took another route. When I entered, CRPF told me that I was not allowed to go. I said that I am a candidate...Then I complained to the RO that counting should be stopped immediately until normalcy is restored. I saw the DEO. 

"I know that he gave a message to someone 15 days ago that 'counting mein khel hoga'...I went inside for a few minutes. They kicked me in my belly, backside and manhandled and assaulted me. That time CCTV was off."

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