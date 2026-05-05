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'Secular parties will not be able to stop BJP'

Tue, 05 May 2026
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16:04
BJP supporters celebrate the win in West Bengal
BJP supporters celebrate the win in West Bengal
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the West Bengal voters verdict in favour of BJP must be respected and the so-called "secular parties" will not be able to stop the saffron party's expansion.

Owaisi, who responded to the assembly election results, thanked voters who cast their votes in favour of AIMIM in West Bengal though all the 11 candidates fielded by the party lost.

"The people of West Bengal have given power to the BJP. We have to respect that decision. It is the people's decision. Thirdly, I am of the opinion that I have been consistently saying that these so-called secular parties will not be able to stop BJP," he told reporters here.

He claimed that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the erstwhile NCP in Maharashtra and TMC in West Bengal tried to "play soft Hindutva" in the past and that Muslims should try to create independent political leadership.

The BJP on Monday scripted history by winning 206 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the TMC's 15-year rule. PTI

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