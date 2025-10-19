HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi cops deploy 'drone didis' for festive season security

Sun, 19 October 2025
21:53
In a maiden initiative of its kind, the Delhi police has deployed women personnel trained in drone operations to enhance security during the festive season.

Under the campaign 'Netra, Netrutva, Naari,' women police officers, dubbed "drone didis," have been stationed in crowded markets such as Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar to conduct real-time aerial surveillance.

"Trained in modern drone technology, these personnel monitor crowd movements, detect suspicious activities, and assist in traffic regulation. Any footage showing unusual activity is instantly relayed to the district control room for immediate action," a senior police officer said. -- PTI

He said that ruling party MLAs Manda Mhatre (BJP) and Sanjay Gaikwad (Shiv Sena) have also spoken about the duplication of voters and irregularities in the electoral rolls.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar responds to criticism regarding Bengaluru's infrastructure, while industry leaders and opposition members voice their concerns.

The high court directed the petitioners to file a fresh petition to the district collectors along with the route of the march.

The grand comeback party of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma endured a quick 22-ball ending, and their lowkey outing reflected in India's seven-wicket defeat against Australia.

