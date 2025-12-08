HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa govt constitutes four-member panel to probe nightclub fire

Mon, 08 December 2025
17:11
The Goa government on Monday constituted a four-member magisterial inquiry committee to ascertain the facts and circumstances that led up to the massive fire that gutted a nightclub, killing 25 people.

According to officials, fireworks have emerged as the likely cause of the blaze at 'Birch by Romeo Lane', a popular party venue in Arpora village, 25 km from Panaji.

As many as 20 nightclub employees and five tourists died in the incident late on Saturday night.

Under Secretary (Home) Manthan Manoj Naik issued the order constituting the inquiry committee with North Goa District Collector Ankit Yadav as chairperson.

The committee members include South Goa Superintendent of Police Tikam Singh Verma, Director of Forensic Sciences Ashutosh Apte and Rajendra Halarnkar, deputy director, Fire and Emergency Services.

The committee will examine the sequence of events leading to the fire, verify the compliance of all statutory licences and determine the lapses. It will also fix accountability on agencies or departments responsible and recommend preventive and corrective measures, the order stated.

"The committee shall have authority to call for records, documents, etc, from concerned departments. Also, they shall have powers to summon the individual concerned," it stated.

The police have so far arrested the nightclub's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur, while owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra are to be arrested.   -- PTI

