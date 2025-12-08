HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Modi may host special dinner for NDA MPs on Thursday

Mon, 08 December 2025
14:33
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to host a special dinner for all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on December 11 as part of efforts to strengthen coordination, enhance engagement and streamline floor strategy during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. 

According to a senior BJP leader, the proposed dinner meeting is intended to create a platform for an open and constructive exchange of ideas among alliance partners. 

It is expected to provide the prime minister with an opportunity to discuss legislative priorities, review the government's broader agenda for the session and reinforce the NDA's collective political roadmap. 

Senior ministers, floor leaders and MPs from all constituent parties of the alliance are expected to participate in the interaction. 

The discussions may also include preparatory strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, with coalition partners likely to finetune their approaches ahead of crucial state polls.

