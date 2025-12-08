HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will take strict action against IndiGo: Minister in RS

Mon, 08 December 2025
Share:
15:34
Coutesy, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Coutesy, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the government has initiated an inquiry into IndiGo's mass flight cancellations and will take strict action against the operator to set an example for other airlines. 

Blaming the airline for its failure to manage the crew and duty roster through its day-to-day operations, Naidu said, "We are not taking this situation easily. We are doing an inquiry. We will take very, very strict action not only for this situation but also as an example."   

To the questions raised by Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, who wanted to know whether the IndiGo crisis was caused by a fault in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), a technical issue that disrupted flight services in early November 2025. 

The minister said the Indigo crisis was not related to AMSS but was due to anomalies and mismanagement in IndiGo's internal crew roster system. 

Elaborating on the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) guideline, which was framed after the high court order in April 2025, Naidu said that there were 22 FDTL guidelines, out of which 15 were implemented from July 1, 2025, and the remaining seven from November 1, 2025. 

According to Naidu, multiple stakeholder consultations were done, including IndiGo, regarding the implementation of FDTL, and the government had made it very clear that all airlines will have to follow the rules without any compromise on safety. 

The minister added that since November 1, 2025, the day the FDTL fully came into operation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been in continuous consultation with all airlines, as they have requested certain exemptions due to variations in their operations. 

"After thorough consultation and safety risk assessment, necessary variations and exemptions have been given beforehand," Naidu said, adding that the crisis took place almost one whole month of operation in the new FDTL. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will take strict action against IndiGo: Minister in RS
LIVE! Will take strict action against IndiGo: Minister in RS

Nehru did a 'tukde-tukde' of Vande Mataram: Modi
Nehru did a 'tukde-tukde' of Vande Mataram: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, recalling the Emergency period when the national song completed 100 years.

Won't be able to put single blot on Nehru, Gogoi tells BJP
Won't be able to put single blot on Nehru, Gogoi tells BJP

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to rewrite history and politicize the discussion on 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha. The party defended its own role in promoting the national song and criticized...

'Deeply shaken': Goa nightclub owner breaks silence on fire
'Deeply shaken': Goa nightclub owner breaks silence on fire

A massive fire at the nightclub, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, late Saturday night killed 25 persons. The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi.

Dileep blames Manju Warrier's statement for conspiracy
Dileep blames Manju Warrier's statement for conspiracy

Malayalam actor Dileep accuses police and media of conspiring against him in the 2017 actress assault case after being acquitted. He alleges a plot to destroy his career and criticizes his ex-wife's statement.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO