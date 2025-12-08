HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Rs 1.3cr raised so far for Babri-style mosque in Bengal

Mon, 08 December 2025
15:09
Donation boxes kept for the proposed Babri Masjid-style mosque by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in West Bengal's Murshidabad district are nearly full, with cash-counting machines whirring through the night as donations continue to pour in both physically and online.

At least Rs 37.33 lakh in cash has been counted so far from four donation boxes and one sack, while online contributions through QR codes have touched Rs 93 lakh, taking the total past Rs 1.30 crore with seven more sealed boxes yet to be opened, people close to Kabir said on Monday.

Kabir laid the foundation stone of the mosque at Rejinagar in Murshidabad on Saturday amid unprecedented security, deliberately choosing December 6, the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, a move that injected fresh political heat into an already polarised poll-bound Bengal.

A former Congress MLA who later joined the Trinamool Congress in 2012, briefly crossed over to the BJP and then returned to the ruling party in 2020, Kabir has built a reputation for political turbulence and theatrics, with his suspension following repeated run-ins with the party leadership.

The event drew tens of thousands of people and was marked by elaborate arrangements, including the serving of shahi biryani to around 40,000 attendees.

That day, 11 large stainless steel donation boxes were placed at the venue, with Kabir appealing for public contributions for the mosque's construction.

Since then, supporters have continued to arrive with cash and even bricks for the structure, locals said.

Cash-counting began at 7 pm on Sunday and continued till midnight, carried out by a team of 30 people using special machines.

The remaining seven boxes are scheduled to be opened from 5 pm on Monday, with the same team overseeing the process. To ensure transparency, the counting was live-streamed, Kabir said.

Kabir's claimed the response had "exceeded all expectations", with donations allegedly also coming in from outside India. -- PTI

