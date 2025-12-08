Modi takes Nehru's name in every debate: Gaurav Gogoi

14:39

As the Lok Sabha debated Vande Matram, Congress Deputy leader in Lok Sabha Guar Gogoi criticised Priem Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the PM used Pandit Nehru's name in most of his speeches, and that it was the Congress that had given importance to Vande Mataram.

"The Congress supported Vande Mataram. The Congress gave importance to Vande Mataram to make it the national song of India. PM Modi takes Nehru Ji's name and Congress' name in every debate," he said while prarticipating in a disccussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha.





"(Duirng) Operation Sindoor (debate) - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 14 times and Congress's name 50 times, 75th anniversary of the Constitution - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 10 times and Congress's name 26 times, President's Address in 2022 - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 15 times, President's Address in 2020 - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 20 times. I want to say with utmost humility to Narendra Modi Ji and his entire system, no matter how hard you try - you won't be able to put even a single black mark on Pandit Nehru Ji's contributions," Gogoi said.

"People of India are suffering and there is no mention of it. PM Modi did not mention Delhi blast once. We are not able to protect our citizens, neither in Delhi or Pahalgam. People are unable to breathe," he added.

Earlier, Modi hailed 'Vande Mataram' as a "powerful mantra" and slogan that energised and "inspired India's freedom movement", saying that the "government aims to restore its glory for future generations".