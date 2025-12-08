HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi takes Nehru's name in every debate: Gaurav Gogoi

Mon, 08 December 2025
Share:
14:39
image
As the Lok Sabha debated Vande Matram, Congress Deputy leader in Lok Sabha Guar Gogoi criticised Priem Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the PM used Pandit Nehru's name in most of his speeches, and that it was the Congress that had given importance to Vande Mataram.
 
 "The Congress supported Vande Mataram. The Congress gave importance to Vande Mataram to make it the national song of India. PM Modi takes Nehru Ji's name and Congress' name in every debate," he said while prarticipating in a disccussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha.

"(Duirng) Operation Sindoor (debate) - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 14 times and Congress's name 50 times, 75th anniversary of the Constitution - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 10 times and Congress's name 26 times, President's Address in 2022 - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 15 times, President's Address in 2020 - Pandit Nehru Ji's name 20 times. I want to say with utmost humility to Narendra Modi Ji and his entire system, no matter how hard you try - you won't be able to put even a single black mark on Pandit Nehru Ji's contributions," Gogoi said. 
 
 "People of India are suffering and there is no mention of it. PM Modi did not mention Delhi blast once. We are not able to protect our citizens, neither in Delhi or Pahalgam. People are unable to breathe," he added. 
 
Earlier, Modi hailed 'Vande Mataram' as a "powerful mantra" and slogan that energised and "inspired India's freedom movement", saying that the "government aims to restore its glory for future generations".

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will take strict action against IndiGo: Minister in RS
LIVE! Will take strict action against IndiGo: Minister in RS

Nehru did a 'tukde-tukde' of Vande Mataram: Modi
Nehru did a 'tukde-tukde' of Vande Mataram: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, recalling the Emergency period when the national song completed 100 years.

Won't be able to put single blot on Nehru, Gogoi tells BJP
Won't be able to put single blot on Nehru, Gogoi tells BJP

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to rewrite history and politicize the discussion on 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha. The party defended its own role in promoting the national song and criticized...

'Deeply shaken': Goa nightclub owner breaks silence on fire
'Deeply shaken': Goa nightclub owner breaks silence on fire

A massive fire at the nightclub, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, late Saturday night killed 25 persons. The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi.

Dileep blames Manju Warrier's statement for conspiracy
Dileep blames Manju Warrier's statement for conspiracy

Malayalam actor Dileep accuses police and media of conspiring against him in the 2017 actress assault case after being acquitted. He alleges a plot to destroy his career and criticizes his ex-wife's statement.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO