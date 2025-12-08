Three incoming flights get bomb threats in Hyderabad airport

14:06

Courtesy: RGIA website





The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa's (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur.





Airport sources said all the flights landed safely. The two international flights landed in the airport during the early hours of Monday.





"Standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft," sources said.





Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into services, among others, sources added.





"The RGI Airport Customer support received the bomb threat emails on Sunday. Security checks were carried out and nothing suspicious was found and the threat emails turned out to be a hoax," a police official said. Further investigation is on.





Last week, the RGIA received bomb threat emails for the Dubai-Hyderabad Emirates flight and IndiGo's Madina-Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights separately.





MadinaHyderabad flight was diverted to Ahmedabad airport.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received bomb threat emails to three flights coming from different cities, including two international, and after security checks they were declared to be a hoax, the police said on Monday.