IndiGo fight disruptions: Oppn demands statement from government

Mon, 08 December 2025
14:05
The opposition on Monday demanded in the Lok Sabha that the government should inform the country about what it is doing in the wake of the IndiGo flight disruptions and the inconvenience being faced by the people at various airports across the country.
   
Speaker Om Birla said Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu will give a detailed statement on the matter in the Lower House on Monday or Tuesday.
 
Speaking in the Lok Sabha soon after the Question Hour, Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "Through you (the Speaker), we request the government that the Civil Aviation Ministry should tell the country through this House that why people in all airports across the country since many days (are facing trouble), there are dialysis patients, people who have weddings in their house, people who want to reach their elderly, there is chaos at the airports."
 
"We were told that even people wearing Hawai chappals will travel in airplanes but prices have soared to Rs 20,000, coffee (at airports) is for Rs 250 and planes are delayed. Therefore, the government should tell us what is it doing," he said.
 
The opposition has been attacking the government over the IndiGo flight disruptions and blaming it for the "unprecedented crisis".
 
The Congress had earlier claimed that the ongoing IndiGo chaos was not an accident but the direct outcome of the BJP government's "relentless push to manufacture a duopoly in the sector".
 
Over 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday as the disruptions in the crisis-hit airline's flight operations entered the seventh day, sources said. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nehru followed Jinnah in opposing Vande Mataram: Modi
LIVE! Nehru followed Jinnah in opposing Vande Mataram: Modi

'Vande Mataram' stood like rock during Bengal Partition: Modi
'Vande Mataram' stood like rock during Bengal Partition: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, recalling the Emergency period when the national song completed 100 years.

Dileep blames Manju Warrier's statement for conspiracy
Dileep blames Manju Warrier's statement for conspiracy

Malayalam actor Dileep accuses police and media of conspiring against him in the 2017 actress assault case after being acquitted. He alleges a plot to destroy his career and criticizes his ex-wife's statement.

Court acquits Dileep, finds 6 guilty in actress assault case
Court acquits Dileep, finds 6 guilty in actress assault case

The court, however, found six others, including prime accused Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, who directly committed the crime, guilty.

No urgent hearing on IndiGo, govt has taken steps: SC
No urgent hearing on IndiGo, govt has taken steps: SC

The Supreme Court declined to expedite a hearing regarding the widespread IndiGo flight cancellations, acknowledging the government's intervention in the matter.

