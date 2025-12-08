In a first, Meitei MLA visits Kuki relief camp in Manipur

15:49

In a first since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in 2023, a Meitei MLA on Monday visited a relief camp set up for the Kuki community in Ukhrul district.





BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who represents the Singjamei constituency in Imphal West, visited a camp at Litan Sareikhong and interacted with Kuki inmates who fled their homes during the violence.

"With Christmas approaching, we all should pray for the return of peace in the state," he told the inmates.





"There are conflicts almost everywhere in the world. But we should learn to live in harmony despite the existing differences. There should not be any hindrance in visiting each other's villages," he added.





Singh said this conflict should not be allowed to affect the future of children.





"We, the elders, both in the Hills and the Valley, may have differences, but we should think about our children's future," he said.





State BJP vice president H Shimray, who belongs to the Naga community, said Singh's visit is part of efforts to restore peace in the state and bring back the "previous love that existed between communities".





"We have been talking with Yumnam on how to start an interaction. He said there had to be a beginning," Shimray added.





Speaking to reporters, an inmate of the camp urged the government to allow them to return to their homes.





Over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which have deeply divided the state on ethnic lines.





The state has been under the President's Rule since February, after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned amid criticisms over his government's handling of the crisis. -- PTI