Follow Rediff on:      
22 MLAs from ruling ally 'close' to Fadnavis, ready to cross over: Aaditya

Mon, 08 December 2025
16:18
Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed that 22 MLAs from a Mahauti ally have "grown close" to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and are ready to switch sides, an oblique reference to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
 
In June 2022, the Shiv Sena split following a rebellion led by Shinde, resulting in the collapse of the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Later, in January 2024, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar held that the Eknath Shinde-led faction was the "real" Shiv Sena, which is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti in the state along with the BJP and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP. 
 
"There is one party and two factions on the treasury side. Twenty-two MLAs from one faction have grown close to the CM. They have good funds and they have started dancing to the tune of the CM," Aaditya Thackeray claimed, without naming the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

 
The 22 MLAs are "ready to switch (sides)," he further claimed while talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhawan premises here.
 
The Worli MLA also said that someone from these 22 legislators calls himself "vice-captain", a veiled reference to Industries Minister Uday Samant.
 
In the past, the Shiv Sena-UBT claimed that Samant could be the third chief minister of the state, along with Shinde and Ajit Pawar.
On the issue of inaction over appointing leaders of the opposition in both Houses of the state legislature, Aaditya Thackeray asked why the government is afraid of LoPs.

Sena-UBT leader Bhaskar Jadhav has been nominated by his party, the largest Opposition outfit in the lower house with 20 MLAs, for the post of LoP in the legislative assembly, but no decision has been taken on the Cabinet-rank appointment by the speaker. -- PTI

