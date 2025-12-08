HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Vande Mataram' is not a political tool: Akhilesh

Mon, 08 December 2025
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at the BJP, claiming that those who did not participate in the freedom struggle were now talking of the values of "Vande Mataram" and asserted that the national song should not be used as a tool to impose one's beliefs on others.
 
Participating in a discussion on the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram" in the Lok Sabha, Yadav said that "Vande Mataram" should be followed in spirit, as it is a song which bonded people during the freedom struggle. 

"Vande Mataram is not to show off, nor is it a political tool. When we listen to them, they make it sound as if they created the verse," Yadav said referring to the treasury benches.  

He also questioned how individuals who did not participate in the freedom struggle could truly understand the meaning of "Vande Mataram."
 
"Today, divisive elements are using Vande Mataram to create divisions. These individuals are still following the same 'divide and rule' policy used by the British," Yadav said.

He also accused those on the treasury benches of wanting to own everything, saying, "time and again it has been seen that those on the ruling side try to appropriate iconic leaders who never belonged to them".

Yadav noted that while people may not remember the entire "Vande Mataram" song or fully comprehend its significance, simply uttering those two words can evoke pride, as they are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

He emphasised that "Vande Mataram" played a crucial role in uniting India to emerge from British rule, and in its 150th year, this song should not be used as a means to impose one's beliefs or exert pressure on others." -- PTI 

