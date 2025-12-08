HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Vande Mataram' debate is to divert attention: Priyanka

Mon, 08 December 2025
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a discussion on 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi said the government is holding a debate on 'Vande Mataram'  to divert the attention of the people.

"The government wants us to keep delving into the past because it does not want to look at the present and the future," she said.

She added that people in the country are not happy, that they are surrounded by problems, and that the government is not finding solutions to them.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Vadra said, "Modi is not the PM he used to be; his self-confidence is decreasing, and his policies are weakening the country."

The Congress MP said that 'Vande Mataram' is alive in every part of the country and that there can be no debate on it.

"Why are we having a debate on 'Vande Mataram'," she asked, asserting that there can be no debate on the national song.

