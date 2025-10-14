HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Haryana IPS officer suicide case: DGP sent on leave

Tue, 14 October 2025
image
The Haryana government has sent State DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid opposition's attack on the BJP dispensation over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide, and demand by Kumar's family for action against the officers accused of harassing him. 
    
The late-night development came days after the state government had transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then Rohtak's Superintendent of Police.
 
"Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government," said Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana chief minister. 
  
In an eight-page "final note," purportedly left behind by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities." 
 
The IPS officer's wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. 
The officer's family, which is also seeking their arrest, has refused to give consent for a post-mortem and cremation until its demands are addressed.
  
Fifty-two-year-old Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7.
  
After the registration of an FIR, the Chandigarh Police constituted a six-member special investigation team to investigate the case.
 
During the past few days, many political leaders visited Kumar's family here to offer their condolences, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi scheduled for a meeting with the officer's family on Tuesday.
  
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who met the family in Chandigarh on Monday, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that action will be taken against those found guilty in the case. 
  
The opposition has stepped up its attack on the government over the issue and is demanding action in the matter. -- PTI

