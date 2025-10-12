HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Modi to interact with BJP workers in Bihar on Oct 15

Sun, 12 October 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections with an interactive session with BJP workers on Wednesday. 

In a post on X, Modi said he would interact with BJP workers directly on October 15 under the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' (My booth the strongest) initiative. 

"Our dedicated workers are working with full energy to ensure the victory of BJP-NDA in Bihar. Interacting with such dedicated workers always provides new inspiration. On October 15, I will get the opportunity to directly interact with such hard-working workers," Modi said. 

The prime minister, who urged the party workers to share their suggestions, would interact with those selected under the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' initiative. The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases -- November 6 and November 11. 

The counting of votes will take place on November 14. 

The BJP-led NDA, comprising the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is locked in a direct contest with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) that has the Congress, the Left parties and smaller outfits as its constituents. -- PTI

