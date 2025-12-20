Delhi: Nigerian national among nine arrested in anti-drug drive

15:15





The 'Operation Clean Sweep-2' was carried out on Friday and Saturday as part of the Delhi Police's zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, they said.





According to the police, dedicated teams conducted raids at around 50 locations across Dwarka, leading to the arrest of nine accused allegedly involved in drug peddling and other illegal activities.





Searches are still underway, a senior police officer added.





During the operation, police registered eight FIRs under provisions of the NDPS Act, the Arms Act and the Delhi Excise Act at various police stations, including Chhawla, Uttam Nagar, Dabri, Mohan Garden and Dwarka South. -- PTI

