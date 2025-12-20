HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi: Nigerian national among nine arrested in anti-drug drive

Sat, 20 December 2025
The Delhi police arrested nine people, including a Nigerian national, in a major anti-drug crackdown seizing over 33 kg of cannabis, synthetic drugs, illicit liquor, arms and cash exceeding Rs 3.6 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

The 'Operation Clean Sweep-2' was carried out on Friday and Saturday as part of the Delhi Police's zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, they said.

According to the police, dedicated teams conducted raids at around 50 locations across Dwarka, leading to the arrest of nine accused allegedly involved in drug peddling and other illegal activities. 

Searches are still underway, a senior police officer added.

During the operation, police registered eight FIRs under provisions of the NDPS Act, the Arms Act and the Delhi Excise Act at various police stations, including Chhawla, Uttam Nagar, Dabri, Mohan Garden and Dwarka South. -- PTI

Gill ignored; Ishan, Rinku in India's squad for T20 World Cup

Gill ignored; Ishan, Rinku in India's squad for T20 World Cup

All-rounder Axar Patel was named vice-captain of the squad, which also saw the return of in-form Ishan Kishan, who pipped Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper behind Sanju Samson.

Seven arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Seven people have been arrested in Bangladesh in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, who was killed over alleged blasphemy.

Rajdhani Express runs over 7 elephants, 5 coaches derail

At least seven elephants were killed, and one was injured after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district early Saturday, officials said.

Imran Khan, Wife Get 17 Year Jail Term

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been sentenced to 17 years in prison each in the Toshakhana corruption case, involving alleged fraud related to state gifts.

