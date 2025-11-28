HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee declines 14 paise against US dollar

Fri, 28 November 2025
The rupee depreciated 14 paise to settle at 89.36 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm greenback due to its higher demand from importers and banks.

However, lower crude oil prices in the international market supported the local currency, forex experts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.19 and touched the intra-day low of 89.40 against the greenback. The unit closed the session at 89.36, registering a loss of 14 paise from the previous close.

The rupee settled flat at 89.22 against the greenback on Wednesday.  -- PTI

LIVE! Shinde will be Maha CM again: Sena minister
Sidda stands firm as DKS reminds Cong of the 'word'
The tug-of-war between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar over the CM post turned into a war of words on Thursday as the two faced off over keeping up a promise.

UAE stops giving visas to Pakistani nationals
A senior Pakistani official reveals the UAE is restricting visas for Pakistanis, while the UAE ambassador discusses visa facilitation reforms. Concerns about criminal activities and visit visa violations are cited.

83 dead in massive Hong Kong inferno, over 280 missing
Firefighters battled for a second day on Thursday to contain a massive inferno that ripped through seven high-rise residential towers in Hong Kong, as the death toll climbed to 65 and over 280 people remained missing in what officials...

When Prez Murmu surprised ex-staffer at Odisha assembly
Ananta Charan Behera went to his former workplace, the Odisha assembly, on Thursday to have a glimpse of President Droupadi Murmu, but was utterly surprised when she spotted him in the crowd and called him by his name.

