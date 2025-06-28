2 drown while immersing ashes in Mumbai sea

20:26

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Two persons drowned and one sustained injuries while immersing ashes in the sea at Worli in Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.





The incident occurred near Lotus jetty at Haji Ali, and the police were alerted around 5.40 pm, he said.





Police personnel, along with fishermen, pulled out the three men and rushed them to Nair Hospital, where two of them were declared dead, the official said.





He said Santosh Vishweshwar (51) and Kunal Kokate (45) were declared brought dead, while Sanjay Sarvankar (58) is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable.





Further details are awaited. -- PTI