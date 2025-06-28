HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 drown while immersing ashes in Mumbai sea

Sat, 28 June 2025
20:26
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
Two persons drowned and one sustained injuries while immersing ashes in the sea at Worli in Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.

The incident occurred near Lotus jetty at Haji Ali, and the police were alerted around 5.40 pm, he said.

Police personnel, along with fishermen, pulled out the three men and rushed them to Nair Hospital, where two of them were declared dead, the official said.

He said Santosh Vishweshwar (51) and Kunal Kokate (45) were declared brought dead, while Sanjay Sarvankar (58) is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

Further details are awaited. -- PTI 

