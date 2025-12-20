HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Going abroad not crime: Omar Abdullah backs Rahul Gandhi on Germany visit

Sat, 20 December 2025
19:57
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is battling allegations of meeting "anti-India forces" outside the country, saying it was no crime to go abroad and even the prime minister does it. 

Responding to the BJP's allegations, Abdullah questioned the premise that travelling abroad or interacting with foreign academics and institutions amounted to acting against national interests. 

He said opposition leaders, like those in power, were free to travel overseas and engage in discussions, and that such interactions were a normal part of political and public life. 

"When has Rahul Gandhi met any anti-Indian personality? Is it a crime to go abroad? He is free to go anywhere and talk (to anyone). Everyone does it. The prime minister does it. All ministers do it. Why should the BJP people object?" the chief minister told reporters upon reaching Katra onboard a Vande Bharat train from Srinagar this evening. 

He was responding to the remarks of BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, who accused Gandhi of meeting with "enemies of India" during his visit to Germany. 

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Bhatia showed a picture of Gandhi with Berlin-based Hertie school president and professor Cornellia Woll and called it "proof" of the Congress leader meeting "anti-India forces in Germany." -- PTI

