HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
18:22
image
The Kerala high court on Friday asked the censor board what was wrong with the name 'Janaki' and directed it to submit in writing the decision of its revising committee regarding the Suresh Gopi-starrer movie -- Janaki Vs State of Kerala (JSK) -- on June 30. 

The oral observation and direction by Justice N Nagaresh came on a plea by the film's production company Cosmos Entertainments against the delay in certification for the movie by the Central Board of Film Certification. 

During the hearing of the plea, the court asked the lawyer for the CBFC what the issue was with the name 'Janaki' now, when there were no such problems in the past when there were movies with that name. 

The court also asked the film's producers why they did not respond to the show cause notice issued by the Board in accordance with the decision of its revising committee. 

It listed the matter for further hearing on June 30. 

The CBFC revising committee, according to sources, had verbally directed the makers of JSK to change the name of the titular character, as Janaki is another name of Goddess Sita. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC
Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC

A college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday.

LIVE! JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC
LIVE! JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC

Plot to carry out blasts in 4 Assam cities foiled: Sarma
Plot to carry out blasts in 4 Assam cities foiled: Sarma

The 'key person' involved with the plan is still absconding, though the police have his whereabouts and he will be nabbed soon, Sarma said.

China's naval chief, top N-scientist expelled in purge
China's naval chief, top N-scientist expelled in purge

Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, chief of staff of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and Liu Shipeng, deputy chief engineer of China National Nuclear Corporation, have been expelled from the National People's Congress (NPC), the Hong...

Ration scam in Amethi? Soil, salt found in food grains
Ration scam in Amethi? Soil, salt found in food grains

(UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A major irregularity has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi where bags of food grain, meant to be distributed under the free ration scheme for the poor, were allegedly found mixed with soil and salt, officials...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD