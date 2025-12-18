26 Indians working in Russian forces died: Govt to RS

21:04

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said efforts are on for an early discharge of 50 individuals.





The ministry of external affairs has "provided assistance in repatriation of mortal remains of 10 deceased Indian nationals to India, and local cremation of two deceased Indian nationals", the minister said.





"DNA samples of family members of 18 Indians, who were reported dead or missing, have been shared with the Russian authorities in an effort to help establish the identity of some of the deceased Indian nationals," he added.





The MEA was asked about the number of Indian nationals identified as illegally working or forced to work in the Russian Army, along with the count of fatalities or people gone missing since 2022.





The government was also asked about the Indian nationals currently estimated to be stuck working in the Russian Army and the dates of all communications exchanged between the ministry and Russia seeking their repatriation, and whether the mortal remains of any Indians killed in the Russia-Ukraine war are yet to be repatriated and if so, the reasons for the delay. -- PTI

