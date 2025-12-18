HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
40-yr-old man shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Thu, 18 December 2025
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the Tanda area in Hoshiarpur on Thursday evening, the police said. 

The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Kandhala Shekhan village, who ran a motorcycle repair shop near Rasulpur village, the police said. 

The two attackers, who came on a bike, fired 3-4 shots at Singh in Tanda before fleeing the spot. 

Singh was rushed to a private hospital in Tanda by the locals, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

SP (Investigation) Parminder Singh Heer said that while the motive behind the killing was not immediately known, police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the attackers. -- PTI

