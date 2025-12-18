HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 of a family die due to electrocution in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Thu, 18 December 2025
21:01
Three members of a family were electrocuted to death when they came in contact with a high-tension electric wire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, officials said. 

The incident took place around 10 am at Malkoni village under the jurisdiction of Phakuli police station. 

The deceased have been identified as Chandeshwar Rai (60), his son Mitthu Kumar (25) and relative Vikki Kumar (22). 

Rai first came in contact with the electric wire, which was lying on a field. 

His son and a relative also came in contact with it when they went to rescue him. 

All three died on the spot, deputy SP Animesh Chandra Gyani said. The matter is under further investigation, he said. -- PTI 

