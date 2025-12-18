HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Odisha to build 235 new hostels for ST, OBC students

Thu, 18 December 2025
The Odisha government has approved the construction of 235 new hostels for tribal and other backward class students, SC and ST Development Minister Nityanand Gond said on Thursday.

Gond made the announcement while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day state-level Sargiful' festival, organised under the Academy of Tribal Language and Culture, part of the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development, Minority and Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Highlighting the department's achievements, the minister said over 5.5 lakh students are currently enrolled in 1,765 educational institutions and 5,963 hostels across the state.

Besides, 235 new hostels have been approved for ST and other backward class students, he said.

Under the Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme, incentive amounts are being provided to students enrolled in classes 9 and 11, while enhanced pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for SC and ST students are expected to boost their educational development, he added.

The minister said Sargiful brings hope and joy among children and provides a powerful platform to showcase and nurture the hidden talents of ST and SC students.

He added that students participating in the festival possess the potential to represent the state at higher levels and excel in various fields. -- PTI

