HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AIADMK faces legal action over banners near Tirupati temple

Thu, 18 December 2025
Share:
22:13
Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple/ANI Photo
Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple/ANI Photo
The TTD on Thursday said it will initiate legal action after some individuals from Tamil Nadu displayed flex banners carrying photographs of AIADMK leaders near the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, in violation of the temple body's rules.

The move follows a video that surfaced showing two youth unfolding a banner which purportedly claimed that, with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami would come to power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The banner also featured photographs of AIADMK leaders, including former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The video subsequently went viral on social media.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 16 when Gaja Murugan and Balamurugan displayed the flex banner in front of the Srivari temple.

"Displaying political banners in the temple surroundings is a clear violation of TTD norms. Legal action will be initiated against the concerned individuals," the temple body said in a statement.

The TTD noted that placing banners in the temple vicinity is prohibited under existing regulations governing the sanctity and decorum of the hill shrine. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AIADMK faces action over banners near Tirupati temple
LIVE! AIADMK faces action over banners near Tirupati temple

IndiGo restores 2,200 flights; CEO says 'worst is behind us'
IndiGo restores 2,200 flights; CEO says 'worst is behind us'

IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, announced that the airline has stabilized operations after recent disruptions, focusing on resilience, root-cause analysis, and rebuilding. The airline had to cancel hundreds of flights due to planning issues...

Meet the Indian-origin man who helped restrain Bondi shooter
Meet the Indian-origin man who helped restrain Bondi shooter

Amandeep Singh-Bola, born in New Zealand to Indian and Kiwi parents, helped tackle suspect Sajid Akram.

3 Maoists carrying 12 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh
3 Maoists carrying 12 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh

Three Naxalites, including a woman, carrying a reward of Rs 12 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The encounter took place in Gondiguda, and a large cache of arms and explosives...

21st century warfare is of ideas, tech, adaptability: Rajnath
21st century warfare is of ideas, tech, adaptability: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the armed forces' performance during Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the importance of technology and adaptability in modern warfare. He urged air force commanders to learn from the operation and stay...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO