AIADMK faces legal action over banners near Tirupati temple

22:13

Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple/ANI Photo





The move follows a video that surfaced showing two youth unfolding a banner which purportedly claimed that, with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami would come to power in the 2026 Assembly elections.





The banner also featured photographs of AIADMK leaders, including former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.





The video subsequently went viral on social media.





According to the police, the incident occurred on December 16 when Gaja Murugan and Balamurugan displayed the flex banner in front of the Srivari temple.





"Displaying political banners in the temple surroundings is a clear violation of TTD norms. Legal action will be initiated against the concerned individuals," the temple body said in a statement.





The TTD noted that placing banners in the temple vicinity is prohibited under existing regulations governing the sanctity and decorum of the hill shrine. -- PTI

