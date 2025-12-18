HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee rises 12 paise to close at 90.26 against US dollar

Thu, 18 December 2025
The rupee appreciated 12 paise against the US dollar on Thursday, despite the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market on suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. 

Forex traders said Brent crude oil prices hovering near $59 per barrel supported the domestic unit at lower levels. 

However, a recovery in the dollar index and weak domestic markets capped sharp gains. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.35 against the US dollar, then recovered some lost ground to touch an intra-day high of 90.04, registering a 34 paise gain from its previous close. 

At the end of trading session on Thursday, the rupee was quoted at 90.26 (provisional), registering a gain of 12 paise over its previous close. 

On Wednesday, the rupee recovered 55 paise from its all-time low to close at 90.38 against the greenback. -- PTI

