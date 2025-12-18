HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN lanunches Marine Elite Force to protect Chennai coast

Thu, 18 December 2025
Tamil Nadu government on Thursday launched a Marine Elite Force (MEF) for the Chennai coast to strengthen surveillance, enforcement, and marine conservation efforts, with an initial budget of Rs 96 lakh. 

The initiative, announced during the 202526 Budget Session of the state legislative assembly, aims to step up protection of ecologically sensitive marine habitats and endangered species such as the olive ridley turtle, the forest department said in a release. 

Operating under the Chennai Wildlife Division, the force will conduct regular coastal patrols within five nautical miles from the shore and maintain zero tolerance against illegal fishing and wildlife crimes. 

Special monitoring will be done between November and April -- the nesting and hatching season of olive ridleys -- to ensure rapid response to marine injuries and strandings. 

Each patrol boat team will include 12 trained personnel, led by a forest range officer and supported by foresters, forest guards, marine watchers, and boat drivers, said the press release. 

The force has been equipped with modern patrol boats, underwater drones, body-worn cameras, and communication and safety gear to enhance effectiveness. 

Comprising personnel largely drawn from the local fishing community, the unit has received specialised training in species identification, marine ecosystem monitoring, and operation of advanced surveillance equipment. -- PTI

