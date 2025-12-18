HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC collegium recommends elevation of 5 judges as HC chief justices

Thu, 18 December 2025
21:32
The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended to the Centre elevation of five judges as chief justices of different high courts across the country. 

The collegium headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant took the decision in a meeting held during the day. 

Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta of Allahabad high court has been elevated to Uttarakhand after retirement of the incumbent chief justice on January 9. 

Justice Revati P Mohite Dere of Bombay high court has been recommended to Meghalaya while Justice MS Sonak of Bombay has been elevated to Jharkhand high court after retirement of the incumbent chief justice on January 8. 

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque of Kerala high court has been elevated to Sikkim and Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo from Orissa to Patna high court as chief justice. 

In another decision, the collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Soumen Sen, Chief Justice of Meghalaya high court as chief justice of Kerala high court after retirement of the incumbent chief justice on January 9. -- PTI

