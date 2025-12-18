HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
BDJS gains nothing after decade with BJP, says SNDP chief Natesan

Thu, 18 December 2025
19:14
SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Thursday expressed disappointment over the key NDA partner BDJS's poor performance in the recent local body elections. 

He questioned the value of the party's nearly 10-year association with the BJP and said that a section within BDJS was discussing the possibility of aligning with the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala. 

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam is a major organisation of the numerically strong Hindu Ezhava community in the state. 

Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, which is led by Natesan's son Thushar Vellappally, is a key NDA partner in Kerala. 

Speaking bluntly at a press conference in Alappuzha, Natesan said BDJS had failed to benefit politically despite walking alongside the BJP for the past 10 years. 

He pointed out that the party had not been able to attract upper-caste votes in the panchayat/municipal wards and corporation divisions it contested and said this needed serious introspection. 

"They walked together for 10 years. What did BDJS actually get? Other than wearing out their legs by walking along, what did they receive," he asked. 

Drawing a contrast, Natesan said those who align with the Left often gain positions such as MLA, MP or posts in local bodies, while BDJS had little to show for its long association with the BJP. 

When asked whether it was time for a change in political direction, Natesan said the decision was for BDJS leaders to take. -- PTI

