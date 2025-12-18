HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi's air quality worsens despite stricter anti-pollution measures

Thu, 18 December 2025
A blanket of haze enveloped Delhi on Thursday, reducing visibility across the city as air pollution worsened, with the 24-hour average AQI in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 373, up from 334 a day earlier, according to official data.

Out of 40 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 15 recorded 'severe' air quality. 

Anand Vihar registered the highest reading at 441, in the 'severe-plus' category, while 24 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) SAMEER app.

In the morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 358, according to the CPCB.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51100 'satisfactory', 101200 'moderate', 201300 'poor', 301400 'very poor' and 401500 'severe'.

Data from the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management showed that transport remained the single largest contributor to Delhi's pollution, accounting for 18.3 percent of it.

Industries in Delhi and its peripheral areas contributed 9.2 percent, followed by residential sources at 4.5 percent and construction activities at 2.5 percent.

Waste burning accounted for 1.6 percent, road dust 1.3 percent, other sectors 1.2 percent, and power generation in Delhi contributed about 1.2 percent. -- PTI

