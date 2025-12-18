HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED raids 9 premises of UP YouTuber in 'illegal' online betting case probe

Thu, 18 December 2025
20:57
The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches against an Uttar Pradesh-based YouTuber and "online influencer" in a money laundering investigation linked to "illegal" online betting, officials said on Thursday.   

The federal probe agency raided nine premises including that of Anurag Dwivedi, also an "online influencer", in Unnao and Lucknow and seized four luxury cars and recovered documents that purportedly show that he has "invested in real estate in Dubai via Hawala" by utilising the money generated from illegal online betting.

Dwivedi, according to ED officials, is currently residing in Dubai.

The ED case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from an FIR of the West Bengal Police registered on charges of cheating, forgery and illegal betting activities.

Officials said the ED has summoned Dwivedi for questioning in this case "multiple" times but he has not deposed.

The YouTuber could not be contacted for a comment immediately. -- PTI

