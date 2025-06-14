HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Probe ordered after Tej Pratap's video inside Kashi temple's 'Red Zone'

Sat, 14 June 2025
21:43
The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has ordered an investigation after a video circulating on social media purportedly showing Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav inside the temple's restricted 'Red Zone'.

The said zone refers to the area within the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor that also includes the temple premises.

Mobile phones are not allowed in this zone.

The video that shows Yadav inside the temple premises is doing rounds on social media since Thursday, officials said.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said that the temple administration recently became aware of the video through social media platforms and various newspapers.

According to the temple administration, information has been shared with the CRPF and the local police, which are responsible for the temple's security.

"Information has been sent to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take action against the responsible personnel of the concerned agency," said Mishra.

"Both agencies have been requested to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed rules and guidelines within the temple premises. Their investigation will also verify the authenticity of the content circulated on social media and identify any personnel found to be at fault. If any violation of rules is found at any level, appropriate legal action against the concerned individuals," he added.

This is a fresh trouble for Tej Pratap.

On May 25, Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled him from the party, besides declaring that he 'shall have nothing to do with the family'.

The move came a day after Yadav had announced on social media that he was 'in a relationship for 12 years' with a woman, despite being married and his divorce petition still pending before a family court in Patna.

He, however, deleted the post a few hours later, claiming on X that his Facebook page was 'hacked'.   -- PTI

