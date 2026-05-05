Will expel vandals: WB BJP chief warns party workers

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Vandalism at the Asansol TMC office

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday condemned incidents of vandalism during post-election celebrations and warned of strict action against party workers involved, even as he called for restraint following the BJP's sweeping victory in the state.



Speaking to ANI here, Bhattacharya said, "At some places, people carried the BJP flag and engaged in vandalism. We condemn this. We want to make it clear that if anyone does such a thing, we will be compelled to expel them from the party."



He added that while celebrations were held across the country, maintaining peace remains the party's priority. "We want to tell our workers to stay peaceful and not hurt anyone's sentiments," he said.



Highlighting the scale of support for the BJP, Bhattacharya also acknowledged the contribution of migrant workers and overseas voters. "I salute all these migrant labourers. Despite so much hardship, they spent money from their own pockets to cast their votes," he said.



He further added, "We got blessings from all over the world--from Toronto, from Dallas, from Silicon Valley, from Copenhagen, from Germany, from the UK--people came from all these places to cast their votes."



Bhattacharya announced that the new BJP-led government in West Bengal will take oath on May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. "The Prime Minister announced that on 25th Baisakh, that is May 9, Rabindranath Tagore's birthday, this government will take the oath," he said, calling it a historic moment.



Terming the mandate transformative, Bhattacharya said the BJP's objective extends beyond a change in government. "Our aim was not just to change a government or Chief Minister, but to change the political culture and restore social pluralism," he said, referring to the formation of a "double engine government." -- ANI