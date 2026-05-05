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TN Guv accepts Stalin's resignation as CM

Tue, 05 May 2026
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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has accepted the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his council of ministers, the Lok Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The CM had tendered resignation following his party, DMK's defeat in the April 23 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a Lok Bhavan statement, the governor has requested Stalin "to continue in office until alternative arrangements are made."

Following the poll debacle, the DMK chief submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections were held on April 23. Vijay-led TVK emerged the single largest party by winning 108 seats, while DMK and AIADMK got 59 and 47, respectively. PTI

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