HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shivnath Thukral To Step Down At Meta India

Thu, 12 June 2025
Share:
11:15
image
Meta Vice-President and head of public policy in India, Shivnath Thukral, has stepped down, the company said in a statement.

Thukral, who joined Meta in 2017, is 'leaving Meta to pursue new opportunities'.

"As a member of the India leadership team, he played a key role in navigating and shaping policy and regulatory conversations and engagements that were critical for the industry and Meta in India over the last 7.5 years," said Kevin Martin, vice-president and head of global policy at Meta.

In a LinkedIn post, Thukral said his tenure as the public policy head in India would conclude on June 30.

"It is not an easy decision to make, but I feel very confident that our policy engagement with stakeholders is at a credible and constructive juncture and we can only build further on that. There is always more to do, and I know the team is well equipped to navigate the waters well," Thukral wrote.

Meta India is currently headed by Sandhya Devanathan, who took over the role in 2022, shortly after then India head Ajit Mohan resigned from the company. Mohan subsequently joined Snap as chief business officer. In May this year, Devanathan's role was expanded and she was appointed Meta's business head for Southeast Asia.

-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Sonam never talked to Raja properly before marriage'
LIVE! 'Sonam never talked to Raja properly before marriage'

Love triangle gone wrong: Man killed, body kept in freezer
Love triangle gone wrong: Man killed, body kept in freezer

A 26-year-old man was allegedly murdered and his body stored in an ice-cream freezer in Tripura in a love triangle gone wrong, the police said on Wednesday.

Sonam's Mobile Phones Are Missing
Sonam's Mobile Phones Are Missing

'Sonam's phones must have been destroyed somewhere on the way, but we cannot confirm it until we start questioning her.'

'Something always goes wrong with India': Yunus
'Something always goes wrong with India': Yunus

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said that his interim government wanted good relations with India, but 'something always went wrong'.

Why India May Want To Copy Telangana's Caste Census
Why India May Want To Copy Telangana's Caste Census

'For the first time in this country, perhaps the first time anywhere, we are going to use backwardness index.''It is a fundamental shift in the discourse in the country's social justice.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD