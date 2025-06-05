HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Feisty TMC MP Mahua Moitra gets married. Husband is...

Thu, 05 June 2025
14:18
Two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have quietly tied the knot on May 3. You can call it the other operation sindoor, because the party and the MP herself have been totally hush-hush about the Krishnagar MP's wedding, reports the Telegraph.

Asked about the wedding, a Trinamool MP who did not want to be named said, "I am not aware."

Her husband's name is Pinaki Misra, an Indian politician from the Biju Janata Dal, who has served as the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Puri.

One of the most outspoken MPs, Mahua Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, whom she divorced. She was in a relationship with advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai for nearly three years, whom she later described as a 'jilted ex'.

Mahua's first term as an MP was cut short after she was accused of raising questions against businessman Gautam Adani prodded by one of his business rivals.

In November 2023, while Parliament was moving towards expelling her, Mahua had told The Guardian, "I have terrible taste in men."

