Shah to move resolution in LS for extension of President's rule in Manipur

10:14





Under the motion, the President's rule will be extended till February 13, 2026, after the Parliament's concession. "SHRI AMIT SHAH to move the following resolution:- "That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation, dated the 13th February, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025," the statement on list of business in Lok Sabha reads.





Earlier, on July 25, Amit Shah gave a statutory resolution to extend the already imposed President's rule in Manipur till February 13, 2026, which was admitted by the Rajya Sabha.





"That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025," the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Bulletin stated.





In February, President Droupadi Murmu imposed President's rule in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor. Singh resigned amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years. Along with Amit Shah's motion to extend the President's rule, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal will move the 'Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024'. -- ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution to extend President's rule in the ethnic violence-hit state of Manipur for six months. The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.