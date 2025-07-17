HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Uddhav meets CM Fadnavis amid Hindi row in Maha

Thu, 17 July 2025
18:30
File image
Amid the ongoing row over the imposition of Hindi in primary schools, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

The meeting, which lasted for approximately 20 minutes, was held in the office of Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde.

According to the Shiv Sena-UBT, Thackeray met the CM to hand over a compilation of news articles opposing the introduction of Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra, citing concerns of alleged linguistic imposition.

Earlier, Shiv Sena-UBT chief clarified that his party is not against the Hindi language but accused certain groups of comparing Marathi people to terrorists and undermining Marathi identity.

The meeting came a day after the Maharashtra CM took a veiled dig at Uddhav Thackeray, inviting him to join the treasury benches (ruling side) in the Vidhan Parishad, stating that his government doesn't have any "scope" to come into Opposition until 2029. -- ANI

