HC suspends jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, grants bail

Tue, 23 December 2025
17:16
Kuldeep Singh Sengar/File image
The Delhi high court on Tuesday suspended the jail term of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, while imposing several conditions. 

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar directed Sengar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three sureties of the like amount. 

The high court also directed him not to come within a 5 km radius of the victim's residence in Delhi and not to threaten her or her mother. 

"Violation of any of the conditions would lead to cancellation of bail," the court said. 

Sengar's sentence has been suspended by the high court till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. 

He has challenged a December 2019 trial court verdict in the rape case. 

While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said the three sureties must be the residents of Delhi and also directed Sengar to stay in the national capital during the pendency of his appeal. 

He should remain available for completing the remaining part of the sentence if found guilty. -- PTI

