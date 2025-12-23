HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 23 December 2025
17:30
image
Benchmark stock index BSE Sensex slipped by 42 points in a volatile trade on Tuesday following profit-taking in IT and pharma shares and mixed global cues. 

Snapping the two-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 42.64 points or 0.05 percent to settle at 85,524.84. 

The index moved in a range during the day, hitting a high of 85,704.93 and a low of 85,342.99. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed marginally up by 4.75 points or 0.02 percent to 26,177.15. 

Metals, FMCG and energy shares witnessed buying interest, while IT and pharma saw selective pressure. Among Sensex firms, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Axis Bank and Maruti were the major laggards.  

