BSE Sensex top losers today





The index moved in a range during the day, hitting a high of 85,704.93 and a low of 85,342.99.





The 50-share NSE Nifty closed marginally up by 4.75 points or 0.02 percent to 26,177.15.





Metals, FMCG and energy shares witnessed buying interest, while IT and pharma saw selective pressure. Among Sensex firms, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Axis Bank and Maruti were the major laggards.

Snapping the two-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 42.64 points or 0.05 percent to settle at 85,524.84.