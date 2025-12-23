HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi meets Neeraj Chopra, says had great discussion on sports

Tue, 23 December 2025
16:35
PM Narendra Modi meets Olympic medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani Mor in New Delhi./Courtesy X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani Mor in New Delhi. 

Chopra, who married former tennis player Mor in an intimate ceremony earlier this year, is currently on a break from competition. 

"Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. We had a great interaction on various issues including sports of course!" Modi posted on 'X'. 

The 27-year-old Chopra endured a mixed year in which he breached the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League but, hampered by fitness issues, could not defend his World Championship crown in September, ending up eighth overall. 

He also hosted and won a javelin throw event instituted in his name in Bengaluru. 

At the start of the season, the superstar roped in a new coach in Czech legend Jan Zelezny, the owner of three Olympic gold medals and the javelin throw world record of 98.48m throw. -- PTI

