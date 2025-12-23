HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two more arrested in Kerala mob lynching case

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
17:54
image
Two more persons were arrested in connection with the alleged mob lynching in which a Chhattisgarh native was killed at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar in Palakkad, the police on Tuesday said.

The arrested persons were identified as Vinod and Jagadish of Attappallam, who were allegedly part of the mob that attacked Ramnarayan (31), suspecting him to be a thief on December 17, the police said.

Earlier, the police had arrested five persons in the case.

According to the police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case has identified eight more persons involved in the incident, who are currently absconding.

Efforts are on to trace and arrest them.

Police officials said additional charges would be invoked in the case, which is presently registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

They said provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would also be added after receiving further details from the victim's family regarding the deceased's social status.

Meanwhile, Ramnarayan's body was flown from Kochi to Raipur on Tuesday, and arrangements were made to transport it to his native village from the airport, the police said.

Officials said the state government has decided to announce compensation for the victim's family soon.

Ramnarayan, a labourer, had recently arrived in the Walayar area. He was allegedly caught by a mob on suspicion of theft and brutally assaulted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC suspends jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, grants bail
LIVE! HC suspends jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, grants bail

Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops
Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops

Security was increased outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi due to a planned protest by the VHP and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

'Free speech isn't the issue anymore, survival is'
'Free speech isn't the issue anymore, survival is'

Leading Bangladeshi newspapers report increasing threats to media freedom following attacks on newspaper offices, raising concerns about journalists' safety and freedom of expression.

B'desh summons Indian envoy over its missions' security
B'desh summons Indian envoy over its missions' security

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned the violence, citing threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security.

No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400
No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400

On the weather front, dense fog led to a sharp drop in visibility, with Palam recording 50 metres visibility under dense fog conditions with west-southwesterly winds at 5 kmph at 8 am, while Safdarjung reported 100 metres visibility with...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO