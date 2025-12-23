Two more arrested in Kerala mob lynching case

17:54





The arrested persons were identified as Vinod and Jagadish of Attappallam, who were allegedly part of the mob that attacked Ramnarayan (31), suspecting him to be a thief on December 17, the police said.





Earlier, the police had arrested five persons in the case.





According to the police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case has identified eight more persons involved in the incident, who are currently absconding.





Efforts are on to trace and arrest them.





Police officials said additional charges would be invoked in the case, which is presently registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.





They said provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would also be added after receiving further details from the victim's family regarding the deceased's social status.





Meanwhile, Ramnarayan's body was flown from Kochi to Raipur on Tuesday, and arrangements were made to transport it to his native village from the airport, the police said.





Officials said the state government has decided to announce compensation for the victim's family soon.





Ramnarayan, a labourer, had recently arrived in the Walayar area. He was allegedly caught by a mob on suspicion of theft and brutally assaulted. -- PTI

Two more persons were arrested in connection with the alleged mob lynching in which a Chhattisgarh native was killed at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar in Palakkad, the police on Tuesday said.