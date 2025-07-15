Shubhanshu not just touched space, but...: Rajnath

17:23

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Shubhanshu Shukla has not just touched space, but also "lifted India's aspirations to new heights" after the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station returned to Earth after a 20-day space sojourn.





Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, spoke to Shukla's father on the phone to convey his greetings and told him that the country is proud of his son's achievements.





Waving and smiling at cameras, Shukla and the three other astronauts emerged from the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft on Tuesday, taking their first breath of fresh air after completing their space sojourn.





The Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the San Diego coast in southern California at 3:01 PM IST, capping a 20-day space travel of which 18 days were spent at the International Space Station.





Shukla, a 39-year-old Indian Air Force officer and test pilot, completed his maiden space voyage as part of the Axiom-4 mission, a commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA, and operated by Axiom Space.





"Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian. He has not just touched space, he has lifted India's aspirations to new heights. His journey to the International Space Station and back is not just a personal milestone; it is a proud stride for India's growing space ambitions. Wishing him great success in his future endeavours," Singh posted on X.





The IAF also posted a congratulatory message on X, welcoming Shukla.

"Welcome back to Earth, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. All Air Warriors of the Indian Air Force extend heartfelt congratulations on the successful completion of the Axiom-4 mission," it posted.





The IAF also shared a digital poster carrying a profile photo of the Indian astronaut and a caption -- 'An odyssey of courage, strength and inspiration'. The slogan 'Sare Jehan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara' was also written on it in a tri-colour theme. -- PTI