Follow Rediff on:      
Samay Raina, other influencers appear in SC over remarks ridiculing disabled

Tue, 15 July 2025
16:47
Five social media influencers, including "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina, on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities. 

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi recorded their presence and directed them to file their replies to the petition. They are accused of poking fun at the disabled and those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and blindness. They were directed to again appear in-person on the next hearing. 

The top court, however, allowed influencer Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai to appear virtually owing to some physical condition. The social media influencers were asked to file their replies within two weeks beyond which they won't get any extension.

