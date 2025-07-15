HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan suffers heart attack

Tue, 15 July 2025
Actor Aasif Khan of Panchayat and Pataal Lok fame is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack, a source said. 
   
The actor is currently recuperating at Kokilaben Hospital Mumbai. 
 
"He suffered a heart attack. He is in the hospital," a source close to the actor said. 
 
Khan took to Instagram and said he is recovering well and thanked his fans and followers for their love and support. 
 
"Over the past few hours I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalization. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better," he wrote. 
 
"I truly appreciate all the love, concern and well wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back soon until then thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," Khan said. 
 
In an earlier post, the actor talked about "life being short". 
 
"Realising after watching this for past 36 hours Life is short, dont take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are," he said. -- PTI 

