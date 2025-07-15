New York flooded in heavy rains, video shows flooded subway

17:18

Representational image. Pic: Mike Segar/Reuters





The heavy rainfall inundated parts of New York and New Jersey, leading to submerged vehicles, suspended subway services, and a host of emergency rescues.





New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency, urging residents to remain indoors and avoid all unnecessary travel.





The deluge brought major roadways in places like Scotch Plains to a standstill.





In one dramatic incident in North Plainfield, a house reportedly caught fire and collapsed shortly after the family inside had evacuated, with authorities suggesting a possible explosion. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the blaze.





New York City was also hard-hit, with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) temporarily suspending several subway lines and reporting severe delays due to extensive flooding.





Videos shared on social media showed a shocking scene of water pouring into a Manhattan subway station, submerging platforms and forcing passengers to stand on seats to avoid the rising waters.





Beyond the subway system, major New York thoroughfares, including parts of the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Cross Bronx Expressway, were temporarily closed.





Officials in Westchester County were actively involved in rescuing individuals trapped in their submerged vehicles, with a spokesperson advising residents to avoid all travel unless under an evacuation order.





Staten Island experienced significant rainfall, with emergency notifications reporting 10 to 15 cm of rain.





While the worst of the storm had passed by Tuesday morning, many roads remained flooded as recovery efforts began.





In Metuchen, New Jersey, Mayor Jonathan M. Busch noted that water levels had started to recede, expressing relief that all residents were safe.

A state of emergency was declared in New Jersey on Monday as a torrential downpour unleashed widespread flash flooding, crippling transit and stranding residents across the region.